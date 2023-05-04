Watch more News on iWantTFC

INDONESIA - Pormal nang itinurn-over ni Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the ASEAN Joy Quintana ang Instrument of Ratification ng Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership o RCEP Agreement kay ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn sa ASEAN headquarters sa Jakarta, Indonesia.

Murang halaga ng raw materials para sa manufacturing sector at oportunidad para sa mga micro-small-and-medium sized enterprises sa trading partners. Ilan lang ito sa mga benepisyo sa pagsali ng Pilipinas sa RCEP.

Kaya naman kabilang ang Pilipinas sa sampung kasapi ng Association of Southeast Asian Nations na sumali sa free trade agreement. Kasama rin dito ang mga bansang China, Japan, South Korea, Australia at New Zealand na trading partners ng ASEAN.

Nitong Pebrero, niratipikahan na ng Senado ng Pilipinas ang RCEP. At nitong Abril a-bente siete, pormal nang itinurn-over ni Ambassador Joy Quintana ang Instrument of Ratification ng RCEP kay Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn sa ASEAN headquarters sa Jakarta, Indonesia. Inaasahang magkakabisa ito sa Hunyo.

“It’s a really good day that the Philippines is welcomed aboard with other 14 countries. So, I think this is quite a significant day for us… for ASEAN on the one hand and, of course, all 15 participating countries,” sabi ni ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn.

“President Marcos is fully committed to the implementation of the Agreement and the Department of Trade and Industry is speeding all the efforts that are parts of the discussion,” pahayag naman ni Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the ASEAN Joy Quintana.

Sa ilalim din ng RCEP, pagtutuunan ng pansin ang mas pinalawak na panuntunan kaugnay ng e-commerce, intellectual property, government procurement, at competition.

“Ito ay nagbukas ng isang malawak na mundo sa atin. Itong RCEP covers about 10 countries of ASEAN and 5 dialogue partners kasama Australia, China, Japan, Korea. Ito ay nagre-represent ng 30% of the world’s population or about 2.4 billion and 30% of the world’s GDP. Makakatulong ito sa ating mga negosyante, makakatulong ito sa ating manggagawang Pilipino,” ani Amb. Quintana.

“It means that there will be more trade among the 15 countries, 10 from the ASEAN Member-States and 5 from our non-partners including China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, and New Zealand in the area of economic cooperation particularly trade, and investment. This is really quite important for us,” dagdag pa ni Sec. Gen. Kao Kim Hourn.

Para sa Department of Trade and Industry, paiigtingin nila ang kampanya para ipaintindi sa mga tao ang mga benepisyong makukuha sa economic partnership.

Sa ilalim din ng RCEP, may magagandang tariff concessions ang Pilipinas sa China, Japan at South Korea para sa agri-fishery products kabilang ang pinya, papaya at mga tsokolate.

