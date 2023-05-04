Marcos bats for duty-free export of some PH products to US

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the United States to again allow the Philippines into its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program so the country can export some products duty-free to the US, Malacanang said.

The GSP is a US trade program that provides duty-free importation of select goods from eligible developing countries. The Philippines' eligibility for the GSP expired in 2020.

The Palace said Marcos made the call at the forum organized by the US-ASEAN Business Council and US Chamber of Commerce roundtable and reception at the Blair House in Washington.

The forum was attended by top American businessmen and several Filipino tycoons.

“We would like very much for the authorization to come about as this boost trade, and to make U.S. products that are made in the Philippines more competitive in the global market,” Marcos said.

An official of the Department of Trade and Industry earlier said the Philippines was eyeing a free trade deal with the US. A US official however said it was not keen to enter into traditional free trade agreements but rather prioritizing the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).