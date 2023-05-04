Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada is seeking to require telecommunication companies (telcos) and internet service providers (ISPs) to refund their subscribers who experience service interruptions for at least 24 hours in a month.

Under Senate Bill No. 2074 or the proposed "Refund for Internet and Telecommunications Service Outages and Disruptions Act," the refund will be pro-rated or may be distributed, or assessed proportionately.

It will also amend Republic Act 7925 or the Public Telecommunications Policy Act of the Philippines.

"Public telecommunications entities, including [ISPs], shall, on a prorated basis, provide a refund credit to a customer, or adjust a customer's bill, who has experienced a service outage or disruption for an aggregate period of twenty-four (24) hours or more - within a month," the bill read.

"The ISPs and public telecommunications entities concerned shall not require the customer to take any action in order to receive a refund credit or bill adjustment under this section; (b) the refund credit granted under the circumstances mentioned above shall likewise be granted to customers subscribing to a service on a prepaid basis," it added.

Estrada said the proposed legislation aims to provide "fair charging of services."

"Genuine accessibility can only be achieved if the connection services are regular, reliable, consistent, uninterrupted, and fast to allow continuity of activities and interconnection among different users. This measure intends to implement fair charging of services of telcos and ISPs to the consumers," he said in a statement.

"It is important that they receive the service that is worth every cent that they pay, and they will not be charged for the service that they were not able to avail of."

The lawmaker is leaving it up to the committee that will tackle the bill to discuss the penalties for violators.

"We will let the committee that will tackle the bill deliberate on the appropriate penal provisions," Estrada said in a Viber message.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Cathy Yang, first vice president and corporate communications group head of PLDT and Smart, said they "have yet to receive a copy of the bill."

"We'll read through it first and compare with the one filed in the House," she said.

Other telcos have yet to respond to ABS-CBN News' request for comment on the bill.

Consumers' call

For Prof. Reginald Vallejos, spokesperson of the Samahan at Ugnayan ng mga Konsyumer para sa Ikauunlad ng Bayan (SUKI), the proposal is a welcome move.

Vallejos explained this will institutionalize refunds that are already being given by some telcos when "prompted."

But he suggested an efficient monitoring of service disruptions and their equivalent refund.

"May mga providers na nagme-message na, una, mayroong service interruption. Siguro maganda kung may ganoon - na may service interruption, tapos ito 'yung nangyari, ipo-prompt 'yung consumer. Ite-text nila, mamaya tatawagan nila, may ganitong service interruption, tapos kailan siya nangyari at kailan siya na-repair... Pwede rin na malagay siya doon sa bill. Nagkaroon ako ng service interruption sa ganitong araw o ganitong panahon, tapos ito iyong ire-refund ko sa'yo," he explained.

Vallejos said the internet and connectivity, in general, are already considered necessities, and the proposed measure will be of help to consumers so that they will no longer be "short changed."

"Ito na iyong ginagamit nating modality ngayon. Sa work, sa education... Siguro maganda rin itong way para i-improve ng mga service providers 'yung kanilang services para hindi napuputol. Kasi siyempre kapag nagre-refund, malaki rin sa kanila 'yan. Kumbaga, parang ilang consumer 'yung ire-refund mo. So 'yung kita nila mababawasan," he said.

Loading station owner Remedios Estefanio couldn't agree more.

Estefanio shared selling prepaid load and internet has been her family's main source of livelihood during the pandemic, and every service disruption means lost income — even if she always pays her telco and ISP bills on time.

"Sayang naman si kita mo. Kahit naman papiso-piso, pag naiipon 'yun, malaking bagay. Lalo na pag 'yung ilo-load mo is 'yung internet, medyo malaking kita. Tapos po pag sa mga loading naman din, sayang din kahit sentimo... Nitong mga nagdaan naman, saglit lang. Minsan, aabutin lang ng kalahating oras. Unlike 'yung dati talagang inabot ng isang araw. Minsan kinabukasan pa," she told ABS-CBN News.

Her son David Duque also relies on internet connection to comply with his university requirements as a third year Hotel and Restaurant Management student.

"Malaking problem sa internet is the interruption, such as lagging, loading — like 'yung umiikot-ikot — kasi hindi marining 'yung prof," he said.

