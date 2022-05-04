MANILA - Online sellers and business owners should post the prices of their products and services instead of sending PM or private messages to customers, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

The DTI said business owners and establishments should disclose prices in compliance with the Fair Trade Laws.

According to the DTI Consumer Protection Group, both online and physical store owners must Consumer Act of the Philippines which requires appropriate tags, labels, or markings that indicate the prices of consumer products sold in retail.

These products must not be sold at higher prices than stated, the DTI said.

"To strengthen the implementation of the Price Act and Consumer Act, the DTI, Department of Agriculture (DAR), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Intellectual Property Office (IPO), and National Privacy Commission (NPC) have recently issued the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) No. 22-01, consolidating all existing rules and guidelines on online businesses," the DTI said.

“We are firm in enforcing these laws, especially on the requirement of price tags, to ensure consumers’ right to choose quality products at reasonable prices,” says DTI Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Undersecretary Ruth Castelo.

Online sellers who insist on sending private messages to consumers inquiring on the price of a product can be fined and imprisoned, the DTI warned.

Fines range from P200 to P5,000 while imprisonment can last from one month to six months, the agency added.

