

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement to establish the Shari'ah Supervisory Board, which will oversee Islamic banking in the Philippines.

The BSP said the joint memorandum of agreement was signed together with the Department of Finance, Bangsamoro Government, and National Commission on Muslim Filipinos during the Muslim holiday Eid Al Fitr.

BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said the establishment of the board is a great step forward for all of the founding members.

"For us in the BSP, Islamic banking promotes our financial inclusion agenda as it is a tool for poverty alleviation and inclusive growth. For the DOF, it opens investment opportunities for the Southern Philippines and complements ongoing government initiatives to develop the BARMM [Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao]," Fonacier said.

She added that for the NCMF, Islamic finance advances the rights and well-being of Muslim Filipinos with due regard to their beliefs, specifically on the prohibition on “riba” or interest.

"Finally, for the BARMM, Islamic banking not only provides the stimulus for economic growth in the region but also embodies the genuine autonomy envisioned by the Bangsamoro Organic Law. “

Islamic finance differs from conventional finance because Shari’Ah law forbids the receiving or paying of interest. Instead of charging interest on loans, Islamic banks earn a share of the profits of borrowing businesses.

Islamic banking also prohibits ‘maysir’ or speculation/gambling, and ‘gharar’ or uncertainty in ownership or possible deception. It also prohibits Muslims from engaging in highly speculative investments such as derivative transactions or futures markets where commodities or assets that are not yet owned or do not yet exist are traded.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno says the SSB will create a competitive advantage for BARMM and the Philippines.

"Today the Philippines will be among a handful of jurisdictions that have institutionalized Islamic banking through the creation of SSB,” Diokno said.

Diokno however says much more needs to be done if Islamic banking is to truly make a difference in terms of financial inclusion, economic development, and poverty alleviation in BARMM.

“The collaboration does not end with the signing of the joint circular and memorandum of agreement. The government agencies and private sector must continue to collaborate until our vision of an islamic banking system is realized,” Diokno said.

Yusoph Mando, Officer in Charge at the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos or NCMF said with the SSB in place, he hopes to see more Islamic banks invest in BARMM and Mindanao.

“A respected Islamic bank can help the Philippines attract investments from Muslim investors, particularly in Mindanao. This will support our efforts to develop the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao as a dynamic part of Filipino Society," Mando said.

Finance research group Refinitv pegged the value of the international Islamic finance industry at $3.374 trillion in 2020 and projected it to grow to $4.94 trillion by 2025.

Based on the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was the second fastest-growing region in the Philippines in 2021.

PSA data also show finance and insurance activities were among the top growing industries in BARMM last year, with a year-on-year expansion of 10.6 percent. The other top growing industries were health and social work, mining and quarrying, accommodation and food services, and construction.

The PSA says BARMM accounted for 7.5 percent of the Philippine economy’s 5.7 percent growth in 2021.

