MANILA - Petron Corp on Wednesday said it doubled its consolidated net income for the first quarter of 2022 to P3.6 billion from P1.73 billion last year.

Consolidated revenues hit P172.33 billion for the period from P83.31 billion last year, Petron said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Significant volumes due to higher demand and the easing of mobility restrictions drove the strong performance, it said.

Consolidated sales volumes from the Philippines, Malaysia and its trading unit in Singapore also grew 34 percent to 25.67 milion barrels for the first quarter, Petron said.

"Our efforts to increase our financial resilience, improve our efficiencies and strengthen our brand equity have all yielded positive results," Petron President and CEO Ramon Ang said.

"Two years into this pandemic, we now find ourselves in a position of renewed strength and confidence as we continue to navigate the industry with the same caution and prudence that helped us turn our financial performance around," Ang added.

The retail segment in the Philippines rose 7 percent while commercial volumes, including sales of jet fuels and lubricant products improved by almost 50 percent, it said.

Domestic sales jumped by 43 percent reflecting an improvement in local demand, it added.