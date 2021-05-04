Megawide, partners sign deal to supply ready-mix concrete for Malolos-Clark railway

MANILA – Megawide Construction Corp said Tuesday it signed an agreement with joint venture partners to supply ready-mix concrete for the construction of the Philippine National Railways Clark Phase 2 or the Malolos-Clark railway project package 1.

Megawide’s Batching Plant Unit signed a P2.9 billion subcontracting agreement on April 21 with the joint venture of Hyundai E&C, Megawide and Dong-ah Geological, the construction company told the stock exchange.

The contract involves the installation and operation of concrete batching plants and supply of ready-mix concrete to the project, it said.

Package 1 of the Malolos-Clark railway project covers 17 kilometers of elevated viaducts, 7 balanced cantilever bridges and 2 stations from Malolos and Calumpit in Bulacan as well as Apalit up to Minalin in Pampanga, Megawide said.

In relation to the deal, Megawide said it would build 2 mobile batching facilities with rated capacities of 120 and 80 cubic meters per hour and would introduce an ice plant in its production line to optimize temperature and produce higher quality concrete.

“Through our combined expertise in engineering and construction, we would be able to meet and support the demands of the railway project by ensuring operational efficiency and raw material availability, through the steady supply of consistent, high-quality ready-mix concrete,” said Megawide executive vice president Markus Hennig.

The 54-kilometer PNR Clark Phase 2, which is part of the government’s Build, Build, Build program, aims to improve transportation between the National Capital Region and Central Luzon.

