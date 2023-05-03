NGCP energizes Mindanao-Visayas interconnection project

MANILA - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said on Wednesday it has energized the P52 billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP).

MVIP aims to improve power stability in the country, NGCP said in a statement.

The MVIP has a 184 circuit-kilometer (ckm) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine transmission line connecting the power grids of Mindanao and Visayas with a transfer capacity of 450MW, expandable to as much as 900MW, NGCP said, adding that the project also includes converter stations in both regions.

An initial load of 22.5 MW was carried by the high voltage submarine and overhead lines from Mindanao to Visayas during the energization on April 30, NGCP said.

It said the transfer capacity would gradually increase to 50MW by mid-May and 112MW by the end of the month, before reaching its full capacity of 450MW by the third quarter of the year.

"The completion of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project is a significant achievement for us and for the Philippines as a whole. This will not only improve the reliability of our transmission services but will lead to efficient energy utilization as one Philippine grid," said NGCP.

“NGCP is committed to providing the Filipino people with a reliable transmission network which is the backbone of the nation’s development. The completion of the MVIP is a significant step towards achieving that goal,” it added.

RELATED VIDEO