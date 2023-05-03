Globe blocks 65,000 child porn sites in first quarter 2023

MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Wednesday said it has blocked over 65,000 illegal sites showing child pornography in the first quarter of 2023 as part of its crackdown against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) in the Philippines.



The number of child pornography-related URLs blocked by Globe jumped 67.3 percent to 64,914 from 38,795 in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

"We understand that the internet can be a dangerous place, especially for children, and we are committed to using our resources to make it safer for all," said Globe Chief Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio.

"Our partnerships with various organizations, investment in advanced filtering systems, and educational and awareness campaigns are essential steps in creating a safer online environment. We firmly believe that everyone has a role to play in protecting children's innocence, and we are dedicated to doing our part,” he added.

Globa said it has invested $2.7 million in systems that filter content about child pornography, illegal gambling and online piracy.

In 2022, Globe said it blocked 399,540 URLs and almost 1,947 domains hosting child pornography.

