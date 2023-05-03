Dyson investing P11 billion in Batangas plant

To hire 450 engineers

MANILA - Global tech brand Dyson is investing £166 million or around P11 billion in a new plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, the company announced on Wednesday.

Dyson said the new facility, located in First Philippine Industrial Park, will span the equivalent of 92 basketball courts and will house its research, development and advanced motor manufacturing capabilities under one roof.



“The new campus in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, will be one of the largest investments, and most advanced technology manufacturing centers, in the country and underscores the growing importance of the Philippines in Dyson’s global ambitions,” the company said.

Dyson said is looking to hire an additional 400 engineers and more than 50 graduate engineers, with R&D teams focusing on software, AI, robotics, fluid dynamics and hardware electronics.

The new plant is scheduled to be operational in the first half of 2024, the company said.

“The architecture of the campus will prioritize air quality, natural light, and greenery to support collaboration and the generation of new ideas. The campus includes leisure and sports areas, as well as laboratories and offices. The new state-of-the-art facilities are the most significant of their kind in the Philippines for Dyson,” it added.

Dyson has engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China, Poland and the Philippines.

