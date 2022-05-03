Veteran journalist Ping Galang passes away

MANILA - Veteran journalist Jose "Ping" Galang has passed away. He was 75.

According to a report on CNN Philippines, journalist Jun Vallecera, on his Facebook page, posted about Galang's death.

No other details on Galang's death have been released.

In his tribute for Galang, Manny Mogato recalled how Galang, "a great boss," helped him when the Manila Chronicle transitioned into a business newspaper.

"Ping would give us pointers and assure us covering the economy would be a breeze. He would push and inspire us to do the job. 'Kaya mo yan di ba?,'" he wrote, adding that the lessons he learned from Galang came in handy when he became a Reuters correspondent.

"I thanked Ping Galang for helping me understand and prepare for the economic stories," Mogato added.

Galang was born in Pampanga in 1947 and graduated from the University of the East.

He previously worked at Business Day, TODAY, The Manila Chronicle, BusinessWorld, Manila Times, Entrepreneur Magazine, and CNN Philippines.

Galang was also a columnist at news.abs-cbn.com., where he wrote a weekly business column, "Your Business," from May 2016 to July 2018.