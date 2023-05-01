US nuclear energy firm keen to invest in PH, says Palace

MANILA - A US-based nuclear energy firm is keen on investing in the Philippines, the Palace said, after it met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Washington D.C.

The Presidential Communications Office said in a statement early Tuesday morning (Manila time) that NuScale Power Corporation is planning to conduct a study to locate a site in the Philippines.

The Oregon-based firm is known for developing a small nuclear power system, described as safe, modular, and scalable.

Muling nakipagpulong si Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. sa pamunuan ng NuScale Power Corporation, isang small nuclear power system developer sa Estados Unidos, ngayong araw ika-1 ng Mayo. pic.twitter.com/qhTzKzuL0m — Presidential Communications Office (@pcogovph) May 1, 2023

“We need everything. We just have to have everything and this new technology is something,” Marcos Jr said, as cited by the PCO.

NuScale executive vice president for business Clayton Scott said the company has “very high confidence that our technology will perform as expected," referring to its small modular reactor technology.

It states that its SMR is the first and only one of its kind to receive design approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The Palace said NuScale may likely invest $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion in the Philippines to provide 430MW to the country by 2031.