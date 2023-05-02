Panda Express opens first drive-thru in South Luzon

Customers started lining up as early as 8:30 a.m. on May 2 during the opening of Panda Express Pacita. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp on Tuesday said Panda Express opened its first store in Pacita, San Pedro, Laguna, which is also the first drive-thru store in South Luzon.

The latest branch of the American Chinese dining concept, known for its original orange chicken, honey walnut shrimp and kung pao chicken, among others, is also the second drive-thru store in the country, JFC said in a statement.

“We are excited to finally open the first Panda Express restaurant in Laguna and our first drive-thru store in South Luzon. With the brand’s continuous expansion efforts in the country, we hope to satisfy our guests and make it more convenient for them to enjoy their American Chinese favorites,” said ﻿Ana Aluyen, Business Unit Head for Panda Express Philippines.

JFC said a long queue of drive-thru customers lined up as early as 8:30 a.m. Freebies such as a panda bear and free medium orange chicken were given to the first 50 drive-thru customers, it added.



Panda Express Pacita is the fourth store to be opened in 2023. To date, the restaurant brand has a total of 18 stores in the country, JFC said.

