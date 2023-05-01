Ayala group, US firm ink deal on electric motorcycle manufacturing

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday witnessed the signing of a memorandum of agreement between Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. of Ayala Group and US-based Zero Motorcycles on a partnership to manufacture electric motorcycles.

The Presidential Communications Office said in a statement that under the partnership, the US-based firm will lead the way in setting up the first electronic vehicle motorcycle manufacturing site in the Philippines.

IMI will assemble Zero’s electric motorcycle models as well as other assemblies in its facility in Laguna in conjunction with the manufacturing facilities for Zero in California.

Sa paglagda ng kasunduan, ang IMI-ZERO ay isa sa mga mag-uumpisa ng pagbuo ng electric vehicle ecosystem sa bansa. pic.twitter.com/RgSSKOxmow — Presidential Communications Office (@pcogovph) May 1, 2023

"The cooperation agreement has a projected amount of US$ 65M. The activity is also seen to support the Philippines’ development of its electric vehicle ecosystem," the executive office said.

Zero said it is “in the process of globalizing our manufacturing business” and described the Philippines as a “clear choice” for its business.

“The Philippines… for us [is] a perfect partner for us to expand our manufacturing. This is a good place for us to build a global manufacturing base,” a representative of ZERO said.

Accompanying Marcos Jr. in the business meeting were Speaker Martin Romualdez, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, Special Assistant to the President Secretary Antonio Lagdameo Jr., Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil, and Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Among those who attended the meeting for the IMI include Ayala Corporation chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel De Ayala and Automotive and Industrial regional manager Dave Corry.

Zero Motorcycles, on the other hand, were represented by its chief executive officer Sam Paschel and Alex Acket, chief operating officer.