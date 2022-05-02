Can’t give them a raise? Support your employees with money lessons instead

When the BPO industry took off in the early 2000s, many credit card companies were quick to capitalize on this new “market”. Thousands of jobs were created overnight, and when the demand for personnel reached a peak, many BPO companies started hiring high school graduates, or those who studied college but were not able to finish their degree.

Less than 3 years in and these credit card companies began turning their back on BPO employees. New to the job market and new to managing money, many of the employees did not handle credit responsibly. Bad loans were escalating, and worse, they were not easy to track (and collect from) as their contact numbers were prepaid mobile numbers, and job burnout (and turnover) was quite high.

BPO companies came to the rescue by offering personal finance training for their employees. Some conducted it on-site, while others offered it as an online module. There were companies that teamed up with well-known personal finance coaches, while others tapped their internal training staff to drive their campaigns.

Were these successful? Unfortunately, there are no hard numbers, but considering BPO employees are again seen as a lucrative market by credit card companies these days, I would hazard a guess that the answer is yes.

The truth is all of us can afford a money lesson, or two, or three, regardless of our age and where we work. The more you know about money, the more likely you will manage it better. As we celebrated workers on Labor Day, labor groups voiced their familiar refrain of pleas for wage hikes. But how many employers can afford to say yes to that request? Not many, and not in this economic environment either. In which case, why not consider giving (if you are an employer) or getting (if you are an employee) money lessons instead?

Here are some time-tested money lessons that are sure to help both employers and employee boost their wallets.



#1 A happy employee is a productive employee.

You may wonder why the BPO companies stepped up and provided personal finance training to their employees. Much research, here and abroad, showed that worrying about money can affect an employee’s work output, and may even lead to their leaving the company. One way to ensure your people’s productivity is by empowering them to make the right decisions about money, and avoiding pitfalls like overspending and falling into debt.

#2 Pay yourself first.

This is often described as the first commandment of personal finance. Most people would pay bills, or buy their needs and wants when they get their salary. But financial professionals tell us that you need to pay yourself first, meaning set aside an amount for savings and then take care of the rest. Start with 5%, then 10% and then go higher as you can. Those who learned to do this are able to handle money emergencies better, not to mention look forward to retirement with greater peace of mind.

#3 Master the magic of compound interest.

One of the reasons people hesitate to pay themselves first is they feel their salary is not even enough to cover for their needs. But this discipline will teach you to cut back as much as you can on your wants and prioritize savings. As you grow your savings, you can start to look at investing and put the magic of compound interest to work. Basically, this means your money will grow thanks to interest, and that earned interest will also earn interest. It’s a money snowball, all for you to enjoy when the time comes you need cash.

#4 Use credit responsibly.

When surveyed why they fell into debt, many of the former BPO employees candidly replied that they assumed they could afford to spend their salary plus the credit line of their card. Later on, they realized that they actually have to pay for their credit with their salary; so it’s not simple addition but simple subtraction. A credit card is a great spending tool when used responsibly. You can enjoy exclusive discounts, earn loyalty rewards, plus as much as 45-day interest-free credit if you know how to play your cut off dates right. However, when you are spending more than you should, unable to settle your full balance, paying just the minimum and incurring add-on interest, these are all red flags that should warn you to stop spending and reassess your budget.

#5 Avoid the “gives” mentality.

The Philippines is a huge market for installment payment schemes. This is why payment terms are extended not just by banks or credit cards but by almost all stores. Don’t just look at the installment amount, which is usually designed to be attractively affordable. Compute for the interest, and consider if the total amount is something your budget will cover. If you are offered the latest mobile phone at just P999 a month, that seems reasonable. But turns out you will pay for it in 36 months and the interest is about 1/3 of the total. Do your math before you give in and say yes.

RELATED VIDEO