MANILA — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is the second-fastest-growing region in the country, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its 2020-2021 report, PSA said that BARMM had a "remarkable" increase of 7.5 percent in its economic performance.

Among the highest growing industries in BARMM include Human Health and Social Work at 22 percent, mining and quarrying at 20.2 percent, and Accommodation and Food Service Activities at 17.9 percent.

Other industries in the region also reported a positive growth: Construction with 12.2 percent, Financial and Insurance Activities with 10.6 percent, Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing with 8.3 percent, Manufacturing with 8.1 percent, and Professional and Business Services and Education with 8.0 percent.

PSA-BARMM acting regional director Engr. Akan Tula noted among the regions in the country, only BARMM surpassed the pre-pandemic per capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP) and gross regional domestic expenditure (GRDE).

According to the latest report by PSA, the Calabarzon region also reported the fastest registered growth, while the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) made it to the third spot.

BARMM, also called the Bangsamoro, is the newest region in the country, having only been inaugurated in March 2019.

—with a report from Lerio Bompat

