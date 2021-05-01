DITO expands services to 15 more cities

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Saturday said it has further expanded its service coverage to 15 more areas in the country.

In a statement, the third telco said beginning May 1, Saturday, services would be available in the following areas:

CENTRAL LUZON:

Plaridel, Bulacan San Fernando City, Pampanga Gapan City, Nueva Ecija San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija San Jose City, Nueva Ecija

SOUTHERN LUZON:

Ibaan, Batangas Batangas City, Batangas Kawit, Cavite Bacoor City, Cavite Imus City, Cavite

VISAYAS:

Toledo City, Cebu Balamban, Cebu Barili, Cebu

MINDANAO

Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte Braulio E. Dujali, Davao del Norte

Last month, the company also expanded its services to 21 areas, including 18 in Luzon.



DITO, which debuted on March 8, said subscribers from Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao can avail of it’s 25GB High Speed Data for P199 in a promo valid for 30 days.

It said subscribers can also enjoy unlimited DITO-to-DITO calls and texts plus unlimited texts and 300 minutes of voice calls to other mobile networks.

DITO's entry into the telco market breaks the duopoly of PLDT and Globe Telecom.

RELATED VIDEO: