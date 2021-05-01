Home  >  Business

DITO expands services to 15 more cities

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2021 10:19 AM

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Saturday said it has further expanded its service coverage to 15 more areas in the country.

In a statement, the third telco said beginning May 1, Saturday, services would be available in the following areas:

CENTRAL LUZON:

  1.  Plaridel, Bulacan
  2.  San Fernando City, Pampanga
  3.  Gapan City, Nueva Ecija
  4.  San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija
  5.  San Jose City, Nueva Ecija

 SOUTHERN LUZON:

  1.  Ibaan, Batangas
  2.  Batangas City, Batangas
  3.  Kawit, Cavite
  4.  Bacoor City, Cavite
  5.  Imus City, Cavite

 VISAYAS:

  1.  Toledo City, Cebu
  2.  Balamban, Cebu
  3.  Barili, Cebu

 MINDANAO

  1.  Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte
  2.  Braulio E. Dujali, Davao del Norte

Last month, the company also expanded its services to 21 areas, including 18 in Luzon.
 
DITO, which debuted on March 8, said subscribers from Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao can avail of it’s 25GB High Speed Data for P199 in a promo valid for 30 days. 

It said subscribers can also enjoy unlimited DITO-to-DITO calls and texts plus unlimited texts and 300 minutes of voice calls to other mobile networks. 

DITO's entry into the telco market breaks the duopoly of PLDT and Globe Telecom.

 RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  DITO   DITO Telecommunity   Telco   Telecommunications   DITO expansion   DITO coverage areas  