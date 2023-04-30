President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. leads the distribution of various government assistance to 1,400 beneficiaries at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City in Sunday April 30, 2023, aday before the 121st Labor Day celebration on May 1, 2023. Alfred Frias, PNA

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Sunday assured the public that government is doing its best to address unemployment, saying they were strengthening the economy and the education sector to boost jobs.

In his speech at the SMX Convention Center at the Mall of Asia Arena for the kickoff of Labor Day celebrations, Marcos reiterated that government continues to provide assistance to micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) — a sector greatly hit by COVID-19 restrictions.

For now, he said the Philippines is banking on investments and the continuous opening of the economy to grow businesses "most especially in important infrastructures."

"Pinapalakas din natin ang ating agrikultura at ang ating pakikipag-ugnayan sa iba’t ibang bansa para naman matulungan ang ating mga OFWs. Dahil dito, inaasahan natin na dadami pa lalo ang hanapbuhay para sa ating mga kababayan," said the President.

"Marami pa tayong ginagawa sa iba’t ibang larangan upang mapasigla ang kundisyon ng ating bansa at ng ating empleyo, tulad sa sistema ng ating edukasyon at programang pangkalusugan," he added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said the jobless rate in the country reached 2.47 million in February.

Meanwhile, the underemployment rate improved to 12.9 percent or 6.29 million.

Because of this, Marcos said he is confident more job opportunities will be available soon, but admitted that many still lack necessary government protection.

In the past year alone, 3.32 Filipinos had jobs, he noted.

"Tuwiran kong sasabihin sa inyong lahat na kasalukuyang nagdaraan ang ating bansa sa sari-saring mga suliranin at hamon na nagpapabigat sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ng ating mga manggagawa," he said.

"Batid ko ang lahat ng mga ito. Ako at ang inyong pamahalaan ay masugid na nakabantay dito at ginagawa ang aming makakaya upang malunasan ang mga ito."

The job fairs held simultaneously nationwide for Labor Day will be offering more than 50,000 jobs, with 12,000 career opportunities available in Metro Manila alone, the President said.

Labor Undersecretary Benjo Santos Benavidez earlier said around P1.8 billion worth of financial assistance will also be available to employees during at the SMX Convention Center.

Some P100 million will also be allotted for the community-based package assistance Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) in the capital region alone.

At least P48 million, meanwhile, will be available as livelihood assistance.

Marcos graced the event hours before his departure to the United States for a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

