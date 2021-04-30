Inflation likely within 4.2 to 5 pct in April: Bangko Sentral

Consumers check pork and other meat products at the Mandaluyong Public Market on April 15, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Inflation likely settled within the 4.2 percent to 5 percent range for the month of April or still above the government's target band, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday.

Lower prices of domestic petroleum and other key food items such as fruits and vegetables due to improved supply likely pushed inflation downwards, the BSP said in a statement.

However, adjustments in Meralco rates, coupled with higher prices of pork, fish and rice could put upward pressure on consumer prices, it said.

"Moving forward, the BSP will continue to monitor evolving economic and financial conditions to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains consistent with the BSP’s price stability mandate," the central bank said.

Inflation in March slightly eased to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent the previous month, still reeling from the spike in food prices due to reduced pork meat supply brought about by the African Swine Fever.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier approved a measure reducing tariffs for pork import to augment supply but critics have said it could negatively impact the local hog sector.

In a Senate briefing on ASF, Finance Secretary Carlos Domniguez III said the temporary reduction in pork import tariffs could help Filipinos save up to P67.38 billion.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said inflation could remain elevated for the year before easing back to within the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

Average inflation could ease to between 3.7 and 3.8 percent in 2022, Diokno earlier said.

