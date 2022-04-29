SM opens free e-vehicle charging stations in select malls

E-vehicle charging station at SM. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - SM Supermalls launched free electric vehicle charging stations in some branches to encourage consumers to go green.

Charging stations for e-vehicles will be available in select malls including Mall of Asia, Megamall, and SM North Edsa, said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

Tan said the group plans to set up free charging stations in all of its malls in the country.

"We're giving it for free to encourage people to shift to electric vehicles. You don't have to even wait at the parking lot. They could just go out, dine, shop, watch a movie while their vehicles are being charged," Tan said.

This launch of the charging station also comes just as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act became a law this month.

The law aims to boost and help develop the e-vehicle sector in the country, especially at a time when prices of fuel remain unstable and there are also issues on the environment.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the offering could attract more people to shift to e-vehicles, which, in turn, could encourage manufacturers to set up shop in the country.

"Sa ngayon may kamahalan ang electric vehicle dahil imported siya. Encourage tayo ng local manufacturing. May mga local manufacturers tayo pero hindi yung mga vehicles na ganito, mga e-public utitlity vehicles, e-jeepneys, e-tricycles," Lopez said.

(As of now, electric vehicles are a bit expensive because they're imported. We should encourage local manufacturers)

He said there is a pending proposal to lower taxes on imported electronic vehicles from to zero from 30 percent for 5 years, which is seen to increase demand for such cars once approved.

RENEWABLE ENERGY SHIFT

Tan also revealed that SM is expected to source half of its energy needs from renewable sources.

SM Prime has committed to use 50 percent clean renewable energy source before the end of 2022, Tan said.

SM operates a chain of malls in the Philippines and in China.

