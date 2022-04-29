MANILA - Globe Telecom on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of agreement with AST SpaceMobile Inc to bring the satellite broadband service to standard mobile phones in the country.

In a statement, the telco said AST SpaceMobile Inc is building the world's first "space-based" cellular broadband network and the agreement is meant "to to explore further expansion of services across the Philippines using cutting-edge satellite technology."

Globe said its collaboration with AST SpaceMobile would enable its telecom services to cover areas beyond the reach of land-based cell towers.

The technology is being designed to offer voice, video, data and internet access via 2G, 4G/LTE and 5G signals which is expected to provide connectivity during times of crisis and emegencies, the Ayala-led telco said.



“Globe has always been a pioneer in bringing first-to-market digital solutions to empower Filipinos. This collaboration is another step in Globe's continuing initiatives to provide digital connectivity to remote rural communities," Globe’s Network Strategy and Technology Enablement Director Gerhard Tan said.

"Space-based broadband also known as the Global Mobile Personal Communications Services, or GMPCS, is the new frontier in connectivity," he added.

For 2022, Globe said it has earmarked P89 billion for its capital expenditure.

The Department of Trade and Industry also earlier said it was assisting Elon Musk's SpaceX in its pursuit to setup shop in the country to offer its Starlink satellite broadband technology.

