Wilcon Depot says to proceed with expansion plans; Q1 net income jumps 84 percent

MANILA – Wilcon Depot Inc said Thursday it would open 7 more branches this year following the robust first quarter net income at P604 million or 84 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

The growth was attributed to a 19.4 percent spike in net sales to P6.676 billion and gross profit margin expansion offsetting declines in other segment and the increase of operating expenses, the home furnishing and construction supply retailer told the stock exchange.

This year’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) did not result in the same impact as March 2020’s lockdown since all branches remained open this time around, said Wilcon CEO and President Lorraine Belo-Cincochan.

“We’re happy with our first quarter results and that we were able to achieve this despite the challenges brought about by the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the reimposition of the ECQ in Metro Manila and nearby provinces,” Belo-Cincochan said.

Wilcon Depot has “adequate flexibility” in its expansion plans which could adjust when there is shift in quarantine restrictions moving forward, Belo-Cincochan added.

The pandemic-driven work-from-home and online learning set-ups prompted Filipinos to fix and renovate their homes, driving sales of storage items, home furnishings and the like.

Aside from medical supplies, home improvement items were among the top sold items during online sales, e-commerce giant Shopee earlier said.

RELATED VIDEO: