TIME debuts list of 100 Most Influential Companies

MANILA - TIME magazine debuted its first-ever list of ‘100 Most Influential Companies’ across the globe.

According to the magazine, the latest addition to the iconic TIME100 franchise “highlights 100 businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world.”

"We're excited to evolve our TIME100 franchise to explore and interrogate the influence of companies, particularly at a moment when so many of them are shaping our collective future," Dan Macsai, editorial director of the TIME100 said in a statement.

TIME explained in the release they “solicited nominations across sectors including health care, entertainment, transportation, technology and more, from their global network of editors and correspondents as well as from industry experts,” and evaluated each based on relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. Organizations in the inaugural list were then sorted into five categories: Pioneers, Leaders, Innovators, Titans, and Disruptors.

Companies included on the new TIME100 roster were tech giants Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Tencent, and Nintendo.

Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, CVS, Walgreens, and Illumina, companies playing a critical role in ending the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccine creation and roll-out, were also named among the 100 most influential businesses.

Newly founded app Clubhouse, Communications platform Zoom, and wellness brand Headspace, tech that further boomed during the quarantine period also made it.

Several groups leading in the financial technology industry such as Paypal, Nubank, Alibaba, Mastercard, Robinhood, Stripe, and Flutterwave, as well as cryptocurrency firms Coinbase and Digital Currency Group were also listed.

Social media titans Twitter and Facebook, content creation platform OnlyFans, and online dating app Bumble were also part of the list.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry was represented by TikTok, Netflix, Spotify, Hybe, and Disney.

