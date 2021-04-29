Suzuki to halt 3 India plants to divert oxygen for COVID-19 patients

A patient wearing an oxygen mask is seen inside an ambulance waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amid the spread of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India, April 25, 2021. Amit Dave, Reuters

TOKYO - Suzuki Motor Corp. will suspend operations of its 3 plants in India from later this week to make oxygen used in the car manufacturing process available for rapidly increasing coronavirus patients in the South Asian country, a company official said Thursday.

The shutdowns of the plants from Saturday to May 9 will not result in an output cut as Suzuki will bring forward a plant maintenance closure originally scheduled in June, the official said.

"Oxygen should be used to save lives," the official said.

Oxygen is used for welding and other manufacturing processes in car output. Suzuki's local suppliers have also faced difficulties in making parts due to oxygen supply shortages.

India, grappling with a new wave of coronavirus infections, reported Wednesday a record daily COVID-19 death toll of 3,293.

