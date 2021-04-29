Singapore and Thailand launch cross-border fast payment link

SINGAPORE - The central banks of Singapore and Thailand on Thursday announced the launch of the world's first cross-border linkage of real-time payment systems that allow users based in the two countries to make fund transfers using recipients' mobile phone numbers only.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Bank of Thailand said in a joint statement that Singapore's PayNow and Thailand's PromptPay have linked up their real-time retail payment systems.

"The first of its kind globally, the linkage is the culmination of several years of extensive collaboration between MAS and BOT, both countries' payment system operators, bankers' associations, and participating banks."

The service allows customers to make fast payments in under 5 minutes by just keying in the recipients' bank account-linked mobile phone number.

Users will have to pay exchange rate and remittance fees for each fund transfer, but the cost is expected to be about 3 to 5 percent of the amount transferred. This would be much lower than the rate of nearly 11 percent charged by banks for such cross-border fund transfers, based on the World Bank's data on remittance prices worldwide.

In the initial phase, service will only involve three Singapore-based banks -- DBS Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and United Overseas Bank -- and four banks in Thailand -- Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank and Siam Commercial Bank.

The service is limited to small value peer-to-peer transactions that are up to S$1,000 ($750) or 25,000 baht ($801) per day.

Ravi Menon, managing director of the MAS, said that the two central banks aim to expand their bilateral linkage into a network of linked retail payment systems encompassing all Association of Southeast Asian Nations members.

"With the rise of the digital economy, we want to empower individuals and businesses in the region with simple, swift and secure cross-border payments through just a few clicks on their mobile phones," he said.

