Muling pagbubukas ng personal care services, mga resto sa NCR Plus inihihirit

MAYNILA - Inirerekomenda na ng pinuno ng Department of Trade and Industry na payagan na ang limitadong operasyon ng mga restoran, barber shop, parlor at iba pang personal care services, maging ang pag-dine in sa mga restoran sa National Capital Region (NCR) Plus Bubble simula Mayo.

"We will benefit from this and we will take extra, extra precaution also because we cannot dismiss the fact that this virus is very dangerous," ani DTI Chief Ramon Lopez.

Sa ilalim ng modified enhanced community quarantine, bawal ang dine-in maging ang pag-operate ng personal care services.

Ang rekomendasyon ni Lopez, payagan ang 10 porsiyento muna ng dine-in na puwedeng iakyat sa 30 porsiyento kalaunan para maibalik ang trabaho.

Nasa 2 milyon daw kasi ang manggagawa sa dine-in restaurants, kalahati noon ay nawalan ng trabaho.

"May requirement. Kapag pumasa sa required ventilation, in other words carbon dioxide monitor at air flow monitor, that we are setting up, there can be a possibility that it can be increased from 10 to maybe 20 to 30 percent," ani Lopez.

Pinabubuksan din kahit limitado muna sa 30 porsiyento ang personal care services gaya ng barberya, salon, at wellness center.

"Naka-mask naman 'yung customer pati ;'yung service provider, it's relatively safe, itong activity na ito. Our proposal also is start low in capacity, around 30 percent would be a good start," ani Lopez.

Matatandaan na nitong gabi ng Miyerkoles ay pinalawig ang MECQ sa NCR Plus Bubble hanggang Mayo 14.

Isinalang na sa pandemic task force ng bansa ang rekomendasyon ng DTI na pagpayag sa ilang industriya na magbukas. Kung payagan, magsisimula na ang pagluluwag sa dine-in restaurants, at pagbubukas ng mga personal care services sa Mayo.

— Ulat ni Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News