Meralco to suspend disconnection until May 14 as MECQ extended

A Meralco lineman. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Meralco on Thursday said it will suspend all disconnection activities until May 14 following the government’s extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) covering the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

“Given the current situation and the extended MECQ, we continue to take into consideration the challenges our customers are facing amid these difficult times,” said Meralco FVP and chief commercial officer Ferdinand Geluz.

Meralco said it will continue operations such as meter reading, and bill delivery services during the MECQ.

“Meralco crews will also continue to be on standby 24/7 to respond to any emergencies and reports,” Geluz added.

The company however said it is encouraging customers to send a personal message via Facebook Messenger, Twitter or call its 16211 hotline before going to Meralco business centers, which will be on skeleton force.

"This measure ensures that customers can save time and effort, but more importantly, minimizes any potential and unnecessary exposure to the virus," the company said.