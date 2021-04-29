Cebu Pacific brings home 500,000 Sinovac vaccines from Beijing

Sinovac vaccines from China arrive in Manila on April 29. Photo: Cebu Pacific

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Thursday it has transported its first government-procured 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines to Manila from Beijing.

The shipment arrived at 7:18 a.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the country's largest carrier said in a statement.

A chartered A330 flight carried the vaccines which were immediately turned over to the Department of Health, Cebu Pacific said.

“This delivery marks our first international vaccine shipment and we are grateful for the trust and confidence of the DOH. More importantly, we remain steadfast in our commitment to support our country’s recovery efforts in every way possible,” said Cebu Pacific chief operations office Michael Ivan Shau.

Collaborating with airlines is of "utmost importance" for speedy transport of vaccines, said vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr.

“Our number one priority is to get the country back on track, and we are doing all we can to secure millions of vaccines from various sources all over the world," he said.

Cebu Pacific said it has transported over 760,000 doses of vaccines.

Philippine Airlines has also been transporting COVID-19 jabs.

AirAsia earlier said it has secured authorization from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to participate in vaccine delivery efforts.

