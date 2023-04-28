Home  >  Business

Wilcon Depot says net income up 13.1 percent in Q1

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2023 12:23 PM

MANILA — Wilcon Depot Inc on Friday said its first quarter net income grew 13.1 percent to P962 million due to higher net sales, among others.

Net sales for the quarter reached P8.527 billion, up 11.4 percent, the retailer said in a disclosure to the stock exchange. 

Two depots were opened during the quarter, Wilcon said.

Wilcon's CEO Loerraine Belo-Cincochan said the company is "encouraged" by the performance of new stores "thus we are looking to exceed our target new store openings this year from 8 up to 11.

Cincochan said Wilcon is on track to meet its 100-store target by 2024.

