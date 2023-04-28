UnionDigital now available on Huawei devices via AppGallery

MANILA — UnionDigital said on Friday it can now be downloaded on Huawei devices under its partnership with the global tech firm.

With the partnership, UnionBank's digital bank can be downloaded on Huawei devices via the Huawei AppGallery, UnionDigital said in a statement.

UnionDigital will also offer loan products to mobile users through PetalAds, the mobile marketing platform tailored for Huawei devices, it said.

"Our partnership with HUAWEI reflects our shared belief in harnessing the power of technology to enhance financial inclusion and provide convenient banking solutions to all," said Henry Aguda, President and CEO of UnionDigital Bank.

"Together, we are committed to shaping a better future by leveraging our combined expertise and resources to create innovative and accessible banking services," he added/

UnionDigital is one of 6 digital banks licensed to operate in the country by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Huawei devices were cut off from the Google Play service in 2019 after then-President Donald Trump blacklisted the Chinese tech giant.

