SSS campaigns to boost member contribution payments

Social Security System (SSS) officials prepare to conduct a nationwide campaign to boost contribution payments. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Social Security System said it conducted a nationwide campaign against contribution evaders.

The Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) was conducted in 108 areas nationwide on April 28 to call non-compliant employers to settle their delinquencies, the state-run pension fund said.

SSS said it regularly conducts the RACE to protect the social security of 31.96 million employee-members.

The Diliman branch officials visited 10 businesses on Friday, including a coffee shop, a printing service, wholesale trade, and other offices. They served notices of violations which employers must settle with their respective SSS branch within 15 days.

"Simple lang ang pakay nito, ang matiyak ang SSS coverage ng lahat ng manggagawa sa Pilipinas," said Carlo Villacorta, acting head of the SSS Public Affairs and Special Events Division.

(The goal is simple and that is to ensure the SSS coverage of all Filipino workers)

"Ito'y para matiyak na lahat ng hanay ng empleyado may hulog. Minsan kasi di naasikaso, napapabayaan ang paghuhulog ng contributions," Villacorta added.

(This is to ensure that all employees pay their contributions. Sometimes they forget to settle their contributions)

SSS NCR North Division Vice President Fernan Nicolas' personal visits are helpful to employees of such businesses, as they get a higher level of compliance.

"Maganda ang kinalabasan nitong RACE natin, makakatulong ito para makapagbayad ang employers, pwedeng one time payment, pwedeng hulugan, at pwedeng mag avail ng condonation," Nicolas said.

(RACE helps employers to pay the contributions whether on an installment basis or they can avail of condonation)

If ever employers still fail to settle necessary contributions, legal cases will be prepared against them, officials said.

Non-compliance on payments may lead to imprisonment of up to 12 years.