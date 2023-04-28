SMC eyes reopening of Ilijan Natural Gas Plant in May

The new LNG Terminal is built near the 1,200-MW Ilijan plant and the 1,313MW Batangas Combined Cycle Gas Plant. Handout



MANILA — San Miguel Corp said on Friday its 1,200MW Ilijan Natural Gas Plant could reopen in May as its subsidiary SMC Global Power Holdings Corp took delivery of the country's first liquified natural gas cargo to fuel it.

The reopening of the Ilijan power plant could augment the country's power supply amid the rise in demand during the summer months, SMC said in a statement.

The Ilijan plant is currently undergoing retrofitting works following the ceasing of gas supply deliveries from the Malampaya Natural Gas facility, SMC said.

SMC President Ramon Ang said he is confident of the reopening slated on May 26, due to the significant progress on the construction of the country's first LNG import terminal by Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific International Holdings (AG&P).

“With the reintegration of the Ilijan power plant into the power grid system, the country will be better assured of energy supply security these coming summer months and beyond," Ang said.

"Hopefully, with all available power facilities operating--with no plants breaking down or going on unscheduled shutdown--we will have more than enough capacity for the rest of the year, and consumers will not have to experience brownouts or supply rotations,” said Ang.



SMC said Ilijan has historically contributed up to 10 percent of Luzon's net reliable capacity.

Ang said the LNG shipment of 137,000 billion cubic meters (bcm) has been waiting in a Floating Storage Unit (FSU) in Subic Bay pending the completion of the full-scale LNG terminal, particularly its jetty facilities.

Following the recent completion of the jetty facilities, the FSU berthen and connected to the LNG terminal which marked the start of commissioning of the facility, SMC said. This is in preparation for the delivery of processed natural gas to serve as fuel to the Ilijan plant, it added.

SMC said LNG would help countries move away from coal power without compromising the energy supply.

