'Minimal to no interruptions' during Sual power plant maintenance on April 29-May 1: DOE

MANILA — The Department of Energy on Friday said it expects minimal to no power interruptions as the 647MW Sual Coal-fired power plant (CFPP) Unit 1 undergo unplanned maintenance from April 29 to May 1 or during the Labor Day long weekend.

The maintenance, agreed by the National Grid Corp of the Philippines and TeaM Sual Corp, will fix the build-up of a leak from the plant's boiler tube and clean the generator stator lot bar to increase temperature, the DOE said in a statement.

DOE said it is also coordinating with MERALCO and other distributing utilities and suppliers to activate and expand their interruptible load program (ILP) to help soften the impact in case of supply deficiency.

The public was advised to rationalize the use of power during peak demand hours of 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Offices and residences were advised to set their thermostat at 25 degrees Celcius during these times.

Meanwhile, hospitals, blood banks, dialysis centers and other similar facilities were advised to adopt alternative measures, such as preparing generator sets, in case of power interruptions.



"The Department will continue coordinating with all concerned stakeholders to ensure, to the full extent possible, an uninterrupted supply of power, especially during the summer season," it said.

