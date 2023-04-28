Inflation seen to ease further to 6.3 to 7.1 percent in April: BSP

Vendors tend to their produce at the fish stalls in Guadalupe Public Market in Makati City on January 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Inflation in April likely settled within the 6.3 to 7.1 percent range, according to estimates released Friday by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Easing price pressures for the month was attributed to the decline in electricity rates, fish and vegetables prices as well as the rollback in LPG prices, the BSP said in a statement.

Upward price pressures, meanwhile, likely came from higher domestic petroleum prices, and the increases in rice and meat prices, the central bank said.

“Going forward, the BSP remains prepared to respond appropriately to continuing inflation risks in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy formulation,” it said.

Inflation in March decelerated to 7.6 percent from 8.6 percent in February. April's inflation data is set to be released on the first week of May.

RELATED VIDEO