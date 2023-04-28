Home > Business IMF urges European central banks to kill inflation 'beast' with rate hikes Agence France-Presse Posted at Apr 28 2023 03:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber A sign for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) outside its headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 14, 2020. The IMF World Bank Group 2020 annual fall meeting has gone virtual due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE/File STOCKHOLM — The International Monetary Fund on Friday urged European central banks to "kill the beast" of inflation by pursuing interest rate hikes. "You need to go and kill that beast" because if rate rises are paused history is "littered" with examples where "you will need to have a second attempt" at bringing down inflation, inflicting more economic pain, the IMF's European department director Alfred Kammer told reporters in Stockholm. More details to follow. IMF issues growth warning as it lowers 2023 forecast World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment PH economic managers raise 2023 inflation forecast, keep growth outlook RELATED VIDEO Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, inflation Read More: IMF EU inflation interest rate International Monetary Fund monetary policy /news/04/28/23/lack-of-docs-delay-egypt-entry-of-some-pinoys-from-sudan-dfa/overseas/04/28/23/sudan-truce-extended-strikes-continue/life/04/28/23/kulturang-pilipino-muling-isinulong-sa-barcelona/life/04/28/23/virgin-labfest-to-mark-18th-year-with-12-new-plays/entertainment/04/28/23/boys-over-flowers-star-kim-hyun-joong-visits-showtime