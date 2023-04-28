Former jeepney driver makes app for jeep, trike fares

The DyipPay app, which was developed by a former jeepney driver, is now available for download on Google Play. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Enrique Tan was busy explaining his project to visitors at the 2023 National Innovation Day in Pasay on Friday. He was excited to share his new app which he said could revolutionize the way Filipinos commute.

The app called DyipPay allows passengers to pay the jeepney driver using their mobile phones. Included in the app is TrikePay, which can be used for tricycles similar to what TNVS firms are offering.

DyipPay is already available for download on Google Play.

Tan is a former jeepney and taxi driver. He said he wants to help his former colleagues through automated fare collection technology.

Since it's cashless, Tan said the app addresses challenges like how to pay the driver all the way from the back end of the jeepney, or how to pay the driver if you only have large bills and not enough change.

"Binigyan ng P500 maagang maaga, alam mo naman sa jeepney meron nakalagay 'barya lang sa umaga'. Ma solve natin ang problemang ganun," said Tan.

But on top of these benefits, Tan said his technology will also help local government units because of the data they can gather. LGUs can use the app for their Local Public Transport Route Planning (LPTRP).

"Through our patented technology, they can capture data. Kung saan sumakay, saan bumaba, saan pupunta, gaano kahaba yung binyahe, magkano binayad... It's a data driven public transportation platform," said Tan.

DyipPay will begin in Bataan and Tan hopes to go nationwide to help Filipino drivers and commuters.

