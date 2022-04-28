MANILA - Renewable energy leader First Gen Corp on Thursday said it has inked a deal to supply power to Cebu-based steel product maker and property developer Chioson Group of Companies.

First Gen said it will supply 600 kW of power to Chioson subsidiary Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation for its facilities in Mandaue, Cebu.

The deal was inked through First Gen’s wholly-owned subsidiary First Gen Energy Solutions (FGES), with power to be sourced from geothermal plants in Leyte operated by Energy Development Corporation (EDC), another First Gen subsidiary.

“With the new power supply contract, the Chioson Group now draws all its power needs, totaling 2,100 kW or 2.1 megawatts, from EDC’s geothermal facilities. The group of companies targets to achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2025,” First Gen said.

In 2021, the Chioson Development Corp (CDC) also tapped FGES for 1,500 kW of green energy coming from EDC’s geothermal power plants in Leyte and Bicol.

"Our main reason for switching to RE is to have a cleaner way to produce and manufacture steel. We want to reduce our carbon footprint by using green, renewable energy,” said Bernard Chioson, CDC’s chief operating officer and concurrent chief executive officer of Puresteel.

Carlo Vega, First Gen vice president they offered to partner with the Chioson Group after finding out about its carbon neutrality goal.

“This was another opportunity for us to practice our new Lopez Group mission, ‘Forging collaborative pathways for a decarbonized and regenerative future,” Vega said.

EDC is the Philippines’ largest vertically integrated geothermal company; while FGES serves as a licensed retail energy supplier of First Gen.

ABS-CBN Corp and First Gen are both part of the Lopez Group of companies.

