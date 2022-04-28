MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said central bank-registered foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) yielded net outflows of $305 million in March.

The BSP said there were $1.6 billion gross outflows and $1.3 billion gross inflows for the month, which was a reversal from the net inflows of $274 million recorded in February.

FPIs are also known as hot money for the ease with which they can enter or leave a country.

The BSP however also noted that the $1.3 billion FPIs booked in March was 35.3 percent higher than the $945 million recorded in February.

A large chunk of investments, or 86.7 percent, were in PSE-listed securities while the remaining 13.3 percent went to investments in peso government securities.

"The top five (5) investor countries for the month were the United Kingdom, United States (US), Luxembourg, Singapore and Hong Kong with combined share to total at 78.4 percent," the BSP said.

Year-on-year, registered investments in March increased by 55 percent from the $824 million recorded in the same month last year.

