Google funding vaccines for 250,000 people in several countries, including PH

The Google logo at the Google Philippines headquarters in Taguig. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Google will fund the vaccination of 250,000 people in several countries, including the Philippines, the tech giant said on Wednesday.

The vaccination will be done through Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which is a public-private partnership that leads the COVAX vaccine facility, Google said.

Other beneficiaries include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, India, and Laos.

“The presence of vaccines gives us hope that we may be nearing the end of the pandemic but barriers to equitable access exist especially in low- and middle-income countries," said Bernadette Nacario, Google Philippines Country Director.

Besides funding vaccination efforts, Google said it is also committed to help build public trust in vaccines through raising up timely and trusted information on its platforms including Search, and YouTube.

Nacario said Google also takes down harmful and misleading content.

Google said it will also be leading an employee-giving campaign to secure more vaccine shots with the Gavi Matching Fund and Google.org matching the donation.

"We’re now committing $15 million in Ad Grants to help Gavi build on these efforts and amplify their fundraising campaign,” Karen DeSalvo, chief health officer at Google Health.

Google said it is also committing $250 million in ad grants to governments and public health organizations including the World health organization to aid them in spreading vaccine-related information.

"In the Philippines, Google has taken part in the Department of Health’s #ChecktheFAQs campaign together with other tech companies to fight vaccine misinformation alongside taking down harmful and misleading content across its products," the company said.

ABS-CBN's COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker shows that more than 1.8 million doses of various vaccines have been administered in the Philippines since March. However, only 246,986 Filipinos have so far been fully vaccinated, representing just 0.35 percent of the targetted 70 million Filipinos.

