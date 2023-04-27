KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Lumagda sa isang MOU o Memorandum of Understanding ang Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Malaysia, Philippine Trade and Investment Centre o PTIC Kuala Lumpur kasama ang Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry o MICCI noong April 11.

Ayon sa embahada, layon ng MOU na magtatag ng balangkas para sa mas matibay na business relations o relasyong pangnegosyo at kooperasyon sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Malaysia.

Kabilang sa mga lumagda sina Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Charles C. Jose, Commercial Counsellor Norjamin G. Delos Reyes mula sa PTIC Kuala Lumpur, at Ms. Christina Tee, Presidente ng MICCI. Kasama rin sa seremonya sina PH Embassy Third Secretary at Vice Consul Ms. Kara Denise Frayco, MICCI Vice President Ms. Renuka Indrarajah, Board Members Mr. Lim Chong Ling at Mr. Callum Chen, General Manager Ms. Harpreet Kaur at ang management team ng MICCI.

Mga opisyal ng Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Malaysia kasama si Ambassador Charles C. Jose at mga kinatawan mula sa PTIC Kuala Lumpur at Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Dahil sa MOU, kalahok na ngayon ang Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng Embahada at PTIC Kuala Lumpur sa Malaysia’s longest-established Chamber of Commerce mula pa 1837 kasama ng halos isang libong aktibong mga miyembro mula sa multinational companies, public limited companies, at SMEs.

“We can stand to benefit from the vast network of MICCI, its collaboration with other Chambers, and having access to relevant and timely information, which is important for businesses,” pahayag ni Ambassador Jose.

Dagdag pa ng Ambassador na ang pagbisita kamakailan ni Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ay lalo pang nagpalakas sa relasyon ng dalawang bansa:

“The recent visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim gave a very strong impetus to the economic, trade, and investment relations between the Philippines and Malaysia because the two sides identified new areas of cooperation as the two countries now move forward in the post-pandemic economic recovery effort. We are hoping to work with MICCI to realize these economic objectives of strengthening our bilateral trade and investment relations.”