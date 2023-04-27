PH internet getting faster as investments ramp up: Ookla

MANILA - Internet connections in the Philippines in March were faster compared to the previous month, according to global internet speed tracker Ookla.

In terms of mobile data connection, the Philippines recorded a median download speed of 25.63 Mbps and 6.39 Mbps for upload.

This placed the country at number 79 out of 140 countries monitored by Ookla, which was also one notch above its rank in February.

On fixed broadband, the country's median download speed was 90.57 Mbps and 89.46 Mbps for upload, both of which were higher than the previous month, Ookla's data showed.

This put the country at number 41 in a list of 180 countries. But as internet speeds in other countries also accelerated during the period, the Philippines slipped one notch compared to the previous month.

Luke Deryckx, Chief Technology Officer of Ookla, hailed the improvements in internet speed saying this was good especially for the Philippines which is an archipelago, making it a challenge to reach far-flung islands

"We've seen tremendous investments and they ranked in the top 5 in Southeast Asia," said Deryckx.

Singapore ranked first worldwide in terms of fixed broadband, and 22nd on mobile. Thailand meanwhile was 6th in fixed broadband and 53rd in mobile. Malaysia was 37th in fixed broadband and 45th in mobile, while

Vietnam was 40th in fixed and 51st in mobile.

PLDT meanwhile was recently awarded as having the fastest internet speed in the country.

"Despite the traffic increasing quite a lot because everyone was stuck at home, we have actually not only maintained the service, but we've actually increased the speed for all our customers, " said PLDT SVP Jeremiah Dela Cruz.

