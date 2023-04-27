Marcos leads inking of 2 contracts for North-South Commuter Railway

Photo from the Presidential Communications Office.



MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr on Thursday led the ceremonial signing for two contract packages for the construction of parts of the South Commuter section of the North-South Commuter Railway Project in Malacañang.

These are Contract Packages S-02 and S-03B, which constitute some 14-kilometer stretch of the south commuter section, running through Metro Manila, both above and below its surface.

Contract package S-02 is a civil contract package for the construction of 7.9 kilometers of railway viaduct structure including 3 elevated stations that will be the Espana Station, Sta Mesa Station, and the Paco Station.



The P28-billion contract was earlier awarded to the Joint Venture of Acciona Construction Philippines and DM Consunji.

Meanwhile, Contract Package S03B is for the civil engineering, tunnel and building works for the approximately 6.1 km railway including the construction of the FTI station as well as tunneling works to connect to the Metro Manila Subway Project Senate Station.

It was earlier awarded to the joint venture of Leighton Contractors Asia Limited and First Balfour Inc with a total contract amount equivalent to over P23.9 billion.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista signed the contracts on behalf of the government.

In his speech, Marcos said that with the signing of the contracts, the construction of all phases of the North-South Commuter Railway system will soon be in full swing.

He added that with its completion, the massive railway system is expected to provide “an efficient and comfortable transport alternative… connecting Pampanga to Manila and then to Laguna.”

“In its entirety, with a total length of 147.26 kilometers of railway, the [railway] mega-project will be a massive boost to our overall transportation infrastructure [and] will benefit up to 800,000 passengers per day,” said Marcos.

Marcos added that the railway is expected not only to decongest traffic but allow faster travel times for commuters in general.

Once finished, it is expected to reduce travel time from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna to only 2 hours from the usual 4 hours.

“All in all, it promises speedier transactions, more quality time, and improved quality of life for all. Imagine the comfort and convenience of traveling via train from Clark International Airport to Calamba in just two hours," noted Marcos.

"This is something that I still marvel at because in my lifetime, we have never seen that,” he said.



“The railway will also spur economic activities in the interconnected regions, and in all the areas in between. Moreover, it will promote environmental sustainability and public health.”

The Palace said the commuter railway will have 35 stations, with 51 commuter train sets and 7 express trains. It is expected to be operational by 2029 and will reduce the travel time from Clark Airport in Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna "in less than two hours."

INFRA PROJECTS TO CONTINUE

In the same speech, the President vowed consistency of policy and program implementation of major infrastructure projects, which he considered a perennial concern for investors in the Philippines.

This was also why the government focused its attention on making sure that efforts of easing the entry of business will continue, just as he vowed financial institutions, government-to-government arrangements and public-private partnerships were streamlined.

“Building on these strategic and progressive accomplishments, this Administration shall commit consistency of policy and program implementation,” he said.