Global food prices to remain near record highs: World Bank

Activist groups hold a protest in front of the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on World Food Day, October 17, 2022, calling for a response to the surge of food prices in the country. The protesters call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also heads the DA, to "prioritize people's right to food amidst the climate and food crises." Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The World Bank said food prices will remain near historic highs this year even though it expects an 8 percent decline in prices.

Food costs around the world will “be at the second-highest level since 1975,” the World Bank said in its Commodity Markets Outlook report released on Thursday.

“Moreover, as of February this year, annual food price inflation is at 20 percent globally, the highest level over the past two decades,” the Bank said.

Indermit Gill, the World Bank’s Chief Economist noted that the surge in food and energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has largely passed due to slowing economic growth, a moderate winter, and reallocations in the commodity trade.

But Gill added that the lower prices bring “little comfort to consumers in many countries.”

“In real terms, food prices will remain at one of the highest levels of the past five decades. Governments should avoid trade restrictions and protect their poorest citizens using targeted income-support programs rather than price controls,” said Gill, who is also the Bank’s Senior Vice President for Development Economics.

FALLING FERTILIZER AND ENERGY PRICES

The World Bank also forecasts a 37 percent decline in fertilizer prices this year, but noted that these are still near record prices last seen during the 2008-09 food crisis.

Energy prices are projected to decline by 26 percent this year, the Bank said. Brent crude is expected to average $84 a barrel this year—down 16 percent from the 2022 average. European and US natural-gas prices are forecast to halve between 2022 and 2023, while coal prices are expected to decrease 42 percent in 2023, the World Bank said.

Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s Deputy Chief Economist and Director of Prospects Group, said the decline in commodity prices over the past year has helped reduce global inflation.

“However, central bankers need to remain vigilant as a wide range of factors, including weaker-than-expected oil supply, a more commodity-intensive recovery in China, an intensification of geopolitical tensions, or unfavorable weather conditions, could push prices higher and reignite inflationary pressures,” Kose said.

Despite the large declines expected this year, prices of all major commodity groups will remain well above their 2015-2019 average levels, the Bank said.

