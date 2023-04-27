Cheap phones on postpaid coming this June: DITO

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Thursday said it looks to offer affordable phones together with the launch of its postpaid plans this June, as it works towards profitability.

DITO Chief Administrative Officer Adel Tamano told reporters in a briefing that the company is aiming to provide cheaper and more reliable alternatives in the postpaid and enterprise market segments.

“We leverage as our partner China Tel, some best phones are being manufactured in China. We will leverage the relationship. Hopefully, we can offer cheap phones to the public for our postpaid push,” Tamano said.

The telco led by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy Dito is targeting profitability by 2025, based on their original plan.

Meanwhile, DITO Chief Technology Officer Ret. Maj. Gen. Rodolfo Santiago said the telco is expected to hit its third year network coverage target of 80 percent this year, with the current 77 to 78 percent.

“Nag-umpisa kami na fiber agad and cloud-based ang system and these will break down the cost of operations and we can pass that on to our potential clients,” Santiago said.

