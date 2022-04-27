MANILA - Wilcon Depot on Wednesday said its net income rose 40.7 percent to P851 million in the first quarter of 2022 after sales picked up starting in February.

Net sales reached P7.652 billion for the period, growing by 14.6 percent, the home improvement and finishing construction supplies retailer told the stock exchange.

"We are pleased with our strong start for the year as our customers trooped back to our stores when the COVID-19 omicron variant surge receded in February," Wilcon CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan said.

Mobility restrictions were tightened early in the year due to the surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. Restrictions have been eased with majority of the Philippines under Alert Level 1.

"We remain focused on our store network expansion, especially with these very encouraging first quarter results," she added.

Wilcon Depot said it opened its 74th branch in March, with 7 more set to open this year.

Belo-Cincochan said the company is "on track" to meet its goal of building a 100-strong branch network by end of 2025.

