MANILA - Puregold Price Club Inc on Wednesday said its consolidated net income reached P8.81 billion for the year 2021.

This was 1.4 percent higher compared to its P8.07 billion net income in 2020 and significantly better or 20.7 percent higher than its 2019 pre-pandemic income of P6.77 billion, Puregold told the stock exchange.

"The company's resilient performance was underpinned by better margins," the company said.

Puregold said it had opened 30 new Puregold stores and 2 new S&R warehouse clubs.

Currently, Puregold has a total of 499 stores nationwide.

