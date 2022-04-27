MANILA - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc on Wednesday said its consolidated net income of P3.9 billion for the first quarter of 2022 was lower by 54 percent compared to the previous year.

Recurring gains, meanwhile, reached P766 million for the period mainly due to foreign exchange gains from the revaluation of dollar-denominated assets, AEV told the stock exchange.

Consolidated earnings hit P13 billion before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, it said.

AEV's ownership in AbotizPower declined to 52 percent from 77 percent as part of its transformation strategy, which also means a decrease in the share of earnings.

The transformation was reflected in the results for the first quarter, it said.

"2022 started with a strong sense of optimism coming out of the pandemic with the reopening of borders, resumption of travel, and reduction of cases through vaccination - all resulting in economic recovery in the first quarter," Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz said.

"As new global disruptions emerge with the continuing conflict in Ukraine, we are prepared to deal with uncertainties through our agile and resilient mechanisms and mindsets that were deeply embedded in our organization long before the pandemic," Aboitiz added.

AboitizPower, Union Bank of the Philippines, AboitizLand, Republic Cement, and Pilmico Foods Corp are part of the AEV portfolio.

