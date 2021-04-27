S. Korea's economy grows 1.6 percent in first quarter

An employee works at a low dead space (LDS) syringe factory in Gunsan, South Korea, April 5, 2021. Picture taken April 5, 2021. Heo Ran, Reuters

SEOUL -South Korea's economy expanded 1.6 percent in the first three months of this year from the previous quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth, the Bank of Korea said Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product grew faster than expected as exports and fiscal spending by the government pushed the pace of growth closer to pre-pandemic levels, according to the nation's central bank.

Asia's fourth-largest economy had grown 1.3 percent in the October-December 2019 period just before the coronavirus pandemic.

Between January and March this year, exports grew 1.9 percent, with private consumption rising 1.1 percent and investment in facilities expanding 6.6 percent. Government consumption rose 1.7 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP grew 1.8 percent in the first quarter.

According to the Economy and Finance Ministry, the economy could grow faster than the 3.2 percent projected originally for this year if the trend continues.

The International Monetary Fund recently raised its outlook for South Korea's annual economic growth to 3.6 percent.