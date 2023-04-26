Globe says 554 online gambling, scam sites blocked in Q1

MANILA - Globe Telecom said it removed 554 online gambling, smishing and phishing sites between January and March this year.

The Ayala-led telco said this was 162 more than the 392 illegal domains blocked in the same period last year, and represented 41.3 percent rise in sites blocked "showcasing its steadfast commitment to ensuring a safe and secure online experience for its users."

Globe said its cybersecurity team has been stepping up measures to fend off spam and online scams, particularly bank phishing.

The telco said that from January to March this year, it also foiled more attempts to scam depositors after it tied up with banks and financial institutions to fight online fraud.

"The number of malicious bank-related SMS messages blocked by Globe increased by 2.7 percent to 4.07 million during the first quarter of 2023 from 3.97 million in the same period last year," Globe said.

The company added that from January last year to January this year, it blocked 85 million bank-related spam and scam messages. This was part of the record-high 3 billion scam and spam messages it has filtered out in one year, Globe said.

" Our goal is to provide a trusted and secure digital platform that our customers can rely on,” said Globe Chief Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio.

Globe said it has allocated approximately $20 million to enhance its detection and blocking system for spam and scam SMS.

