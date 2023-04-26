Cebu Pacific holds P199 seat sale

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said it is offering seats for as low as P199 one way for domestic destinations.

The seat sale will run from April 26 to 30 for travel dates starting May 1 until September 30, 2023.

“This summer is the perfect time for every Juan to push through with their well-deserved travel plans. We invite our passengers to go on their next great summer adventure with Cebu Pacific,” said Carmina Romero, Cebu Pacific Director for Corporate Communications.

The airline said passengers with existing Travel Funds may use these to pay for flights and other add-ons.

The Gokongwei-led airline recently relaunched its hub at the Clark International Airport and added more flights to the area.